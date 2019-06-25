JSE Ltd board lands a winner in Fatima Daniels

Rising tension in the Middle East and the US-China trade war continue to weigh on equities, with local banks and retailers again under pressure
I have never ever seen a Metro traffic cop catch a taxi for a moving violation — are the traffic police afraid to take on the taxi industry?
Lawyer for the former president’s nephew claims his client was unaware of the court processes
MPs will spend nine hours on Tuesday debating the speech, writes Genevieve Quintal
A hugely improved forecast is largely thanks to better palladium and rhodium values, with a dash of enhanced cost control
Investors say there is an increased likelihood that SA's government will have to increase sovereign-bond issuance to bail out Eskom
France-based energy think-tank says investment in renewable energy in SA continues to grow
Sales of new single-family homes unexpectedly fall for a second straight month in May
Win collisions up front and keep the ball away from TJ Perenara and Beauden Barrett
About seven out of 10 people will suffer a temporary disability in their lifetimes and an income protection policy helps ease the burden
