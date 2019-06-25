India warns Amazon and Flipkart over discounts, say sources

India imposed new e-commerce FDI rules from February 1 to help hundreds of thousands of small traders, but small businesses and a right-wing group close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governing party say there are still issues. They allege big online retailers use complex business structures to circumvent federal rules, and still burn billions of dollars to offer discounts.

Amazon and Flipkart say they have complied with the rules and deny any wrongdoing. Both companies, and the US government, protested against the rules in January, saying they would force firms to change their business structures, Reuters has reported.

During the Monday meeting Goyal defended the government’s new FDI policy, saying the rules should in no way be violated by any company, both in letter and spirit. The government will not allow e-commerce firms’ discounting practices to affect small shopkeepers, Goyal said, according to three industry executives in attendance.

“The minister was clear and direct,” said one of the executives.

Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said the company looks forward to working with the government and Goyal had engaged “in a candid, positive and progressive” discussion.

Amazon said it welcomes the “open and candid discussions and the promise of continuing engagement” with the government, adding it is committed to supporting various Indian government initiatives.

New committee

In a statement on Tuesday, the commerce ministry said it had formed a committee to hear grievances on issues related to FDI in e-commerce, adding it will ensure small retailers thrive in the country. It did not detail discussions around the question of steep online discounts.

The government brought in the new policy in February after complaints from small Indian traders who said the e-commerce giants used their control over inventory from affiliated vendors to create an unfair marketplace in which they offered major discounts. Such practices are now prohibited.

The rules led to a brief disruption of Amazon’s online operations in February and shocked Walmart, which had just months before invested $16bn in acquiring control of India’s Flipkart in its biggest ever deal.

The US government and American firms have voiced concerns about several recent Indian policies. Other than stricter e-commerce rules, India has demanded that companies store more of their data locally. In 2017, the US lodged a written protest against India’s decision to cap medical device prices.