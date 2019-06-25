Capgemini positions itself for digital future with Altran deal

Paris — Capgemini’s share price surged on Tuesday due to the software and consultancy company’s €3.6bn takeover of smaller rival Altran to create a group with more than 250,000 staff harnessing new technologies.

Capgemini hopes to tap into the rising demand from customers for research and development outsourcing, and software and IT developments in industries ranging from telecoms to aerospace. The combined company would have annual revenue of nearly €17bn a year.

“We are positioning ourselves as a clear strategic partner to assist our clients in taking full advantage of the revolution created by the developments of the cloud, Edge computing, IoT [internet of things], artificial intelligence and 5G,” said Capgemini CEO Paul Hermelin.

Hermelin will remain chairman and CEO of the merged entity, but said he will proceed with a plan to become nonexecutive chair in 2020 to let one of the two Capgemini co-COOs, Thierry Delaporte and Aiman Ezzat, take over as CEO.

Capgemini's share price was up 7.5% in late-morning trade, having hit its highest level since late April. Altran climbed 22% to €13.99, a fraction shy of the offer price.

“We think the deal makes strategic sense, helping Capgemini to capitalise on the digital transformation of industrial companies,” said analysts at Credit Suisse.

The merged group faces powerful competitors. Accenture has 477,000 staff and revenue in 2018 of $41bn, according to its website. IBM says it has about 350,600 staff and had revenue of $79.6bn in 2018.

Capgemini offers IT services to large companies. Altran offers engineering consultancy and subcontracts engineers to develop projects. Both companies supply big industrial groups.

Bid terms

Late on Monday, Capgemini said it will offer €14 per Altran share in cash, a 22% premium on Altran’s Monday closing price of €11.47.

The operation, valuing Altran at €5bn including €1.4bn in net debt, will be carried out through a tender offer within months. Hermelin said he intends to close the deal by the end of 2019.

Capgemini expects the deal to achieve big cost savings and add more than 25% to its earnings per share by 2023.

Hermelin said he does not expect to dispose of any assets for regulatory reasons, given their modest market shares in a fragmented industry.

More such deals are possible, Hermelin and Altran’s CEO Dominique Cerutti said. Potential customers are consolidating, and companies are increasingly outsourcing research and development.

Last week, Finnish IT services company Tieto scooped up its Norwegian rival Evry for about $1.5bn.

The Altran acquisition will extend Capgemini’s reach in the US, a market where it seeks to become a top player.

“Altran brings us €800m in revenue in the US," said Hermelin. "We now exceed €5bn. It’s good. We will be in the top 10, but we are still far from the top five. The road is long.”

Hermelin said Capgemini hopes to maintain its dividend payout policy after the Altran acquisition, but there will be no buybacks for two or three years.

