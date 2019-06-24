Companies

JetBlue sues Walmart for trademark infringement over Jetblack service

Airline says names will cause ‘significant consumer confusion’

24 June 2019 - 19:33 Jonathan Stempel
JetBlue Airways aircraft at departure gates at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York June 15, 2013. Picture: REUTERS / FRED PROUSER
JetBlue Airways aircraft at departure gates at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York June 15, 2013. Picture: REUTERS / FRED PROUSER

New York — JetBlue Airways has sued Walmart for trademark infringement, in an effort to stop the world’s largest retailer from using the name Jetblack for its text-based personal shopping service.

In a complaint filed on Friday night, JetBlue said Jetblack was a “transparent attempt” by Walmart to capitalise on the carrier’s goodwill, and would likely cause “significant consumer confusion” as the service expands across the US.

JetBlue also said Walmart intended further infringements by using other “Jet+colour” names such as Jetgold and Jetsilver, and moving closer to JetBlue’s core business by offering travel services, including dining and entertainment recommendations.

The complaint said JetBlue owns 43 federal trademark registrations for JetBlue marks dating as far back as 1999, the year before the Long Island City, New York-based carrier began flying passengers. JetBlue is now the sixth-largest US airline.

Walmart launched Jetblack in New York City in May 2018, as part of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer’s effort to compete with such e-commerce services as Amazon Prime, especially in urban areas.

“We respect the intellectual property rights of others,” Walmart spokesperson Randy Hargrove said. “We take this issue seriously, and once we are served with the complaint will respond appropriately with the court.”

The lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Jet.com, which Walmart bought in 2016, is also a defendant.

JetBlue and its lawyers did not immediately respond on Monday to requests for comment.

Jetblack calls itself a “personal shopping and concierge service that combines the convenience of e-commerce with the customised attention of a personal assistant”, with “busy parents” among its target customers.

The business is a startup located within Store No 8, which is Walmart’s Silicon Valley-based incubation arm.

Reuters

Walmart pays $282m to end long-running foreign bribery probe

The US’s largest retailer in non-prosecution agreement to end seven-year probe into payments made to fast-track store openings in Mexico, China, ...
Companies
3 days ago

US companies voice concern over China trade dispute

Letter from 600 firms tells US President Donald Trump tariffs are not an effective tool to change Beijing’s unfair trade practices
World
1 week ago

Walmart worries that US tariffs will raise Mexican fresh produce prices

Retailer says it may have to access products from different sources
Companies
2 weeks ago

GLOBAL MARKETS: Walmart by degrees

Walmart plans to attract high school students by offering them a low-cost path to a college degree
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

JetBlue in talks with Airbus on aircraft to service Europe

Companies

Etihad group CFO steps down before completing turnaround plan

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Airbus lands 50-plane vote-of-confidence order

Companies / Industrials

Boeing-Jetblue electric aircraft draws funding

Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.