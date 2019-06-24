Companies

FedEx says sorry for returning Huawei phone sent from UK to US

FedEx says it ‘can accept and transport all Huawei products except for any shipments to listed Huawei entities on the US Entity List’

24 June 2019 - 14:12 Kanishka Singh, Caroline Stauffer and Sijia Jiang
FedEx delivery trucks are pictured in Pasadena, the US. Picture: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI
Bengaluru/Chicago/Hong Kong — FedEx has apologised for returning a package that the sender said contained a Huawei smartphone, blaming an “operational error”, as it works to comply with US restrictions on business with China's Huawei Technologies.

The error came less than a month after FedEx apologised for misdirecting packages sent between offices of Huawei. The telecom equipment maker subsequently said it would review its relationship with the US delivery firm, while Chinese state media said authorities were investigating the matter.

Weeks earlier, Huawei was placed on the US's so-called Entity List, meaning US companies must apply for special permission to conduct business with related firms. The US government deems Huawei a security risk due to Chinese law requiring domestic companies to comply with intelligence work.

Huawei had relied on US-connected companies to supply components and software for its networking gear and smartphones.

On Friday, PC Magazine said FedEx had returned a Huawei phone that the US publication had sent from the UK to the US.

FedEx said on Sunday that it "can accept and transport all Huawei products except for any shipments to listed Huawei entities on the US Entity List".

A FedEx spokesperson confirmed that the package in question was bound for the US but declined to disclose its contents.

On Sunday, Huawei tweeted that it was not within FedEx's right to prevent the delivery and said the courier had a "vendetta".

On Monday, China's foreign ministry said FedEx should offer a proper explanation. The Beijing News, a municipal government-run newspaper, said in an editorial that US firms should be "rational" and not overreact or misinterpret the US Entity List.

The list expanded on Friday with the addition of several Chinese companies and a government-owned institute involved in supercomputing with military applications.

Unreliable

The incident sparked renewed criticism of FedEx on Chinese social media, with the topic “FedEx apologises again’ trending on Weibo, China's Twitter-like microblog platform.

State-run newspaper Global Times tweeted  on Sunday that FedEx was likely to be added to the Chinese government's upcoming Unreliable Entities List of foreign firms, groups and individuals that harm the interests of Chinese companies.

Neither China's commerce ministry nor FedEx responded to Reuters' requests for comment on the likelihood of FedEx being added to the list. State news agency Xinhua previously said authorities' investigation into FedEx misrouting Huawei packages should not be regarded as retaliation.

FedEx's operational error comes against a backdrop of increasing tension between the world's two biggest economies. The US and China have been engaged in a trade fight for nearly a year on issues such as tariffs, subsidies, technology, regulations and cyber security.

A telephone call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping last week, as well as confirmation the two will meet in Japan on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) summit, have rekindled hopes of a detente.

Reuters

21 hours ago

Huawei pushes ahead with own operating system

Chinese telecom company targets Hongmeng software to replace Alphabet’s Android operating system
1 week ago

Huawei ban ‘could backfire on US tech companies’

S&P Global Ratings says this is because of ‘the  more direct and near-term revenue impact on suppliers to Huawei’
1 week ago

5G rollout frustrated by US tech companies limiting staff access to Huawei

Some of the larger firms are scrambling to adhere to the new restrictions — but there is much confusion as to how much interaction is still allowed
2 weeks ago

