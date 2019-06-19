Companies

News Leader

WATCH: How forex losses hurt MultiChoice

MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela talks to Business Day TV about the group’s maiden results

19 June 2019 - 08:43 Business Day TV
MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Following its unbundling from Naspers, MultiChoice has released its maiden results, reporting a headline loss due to foreign exchange losses, as well as the company’s decision in March to give additional equity to black investors at no cost.

Revenue ticked up 6% as it attracted more subscribers.

MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela joined Business Day TV to discuss the results and where the company is headed.

MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela talks to Business Day TV about the group’s maiden results

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

MultiChoice revenue rises to over R50bn for year to March

The company added 1.6-million subscribers across Africa, pushing its overall subscriber base to 15.1-million
Companies
18 hours ago

Busy day ahead for JSE as Steinhoff and MultiChoice report

Brait and Alexander Forbes also expected to publish financial statements
Markets
1 day ago

Middle class feels the pinch

Second and third jobs become common as living standard drops
Business
3 days ago

MultiChoice’s Showmax adds live sports offering

DStv subscribers can now watch selected live sports content via its Showmax platform, which will add new live-game offerings over time
Companies
4 days ago

MultiChoice expects to report mixed earnings next week

MultiChoice’s share price is up 17.35% since its listing on February 27. It lost 0.5% on Monday to close at R124.40
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.