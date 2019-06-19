News Leader
WATCH: How forex losses hurt MultiChoice
MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela talks to Business Day TV about the group’s maiden results
19 June 2019 - 08:43
Following its unbundling from Naspers, MultiChoice has released its maiden results, reporting a headline loss due to foreign exchange losses, as well as the company’s decision in March to give additional equity to black investors at no cost.
Revenue ticked up 6% as it attracted more subscribers.
MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela joined Business Day TV to discuss the results and where the company is headed.
Or listen to the full audio: