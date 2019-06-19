Companies

It is important we improve our alliance, Renault CEO says of venture with Nissan

The 20-year-old partnership between Nissan and Renault has been strained since the alliance's former chair, Carlos Ghosn, was arrested in 2018

19 June 2019 - 17:16 Munsif Vengattil
Renault CEO Thierry Bollore. Picture: REUTERS / CHRISTIAN HARTMANN
Renault CEO Thierry Bollore. Picture: REUTERS / CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

New Delhi — Cutting its stake in alliance partner Nissan is not on Renault's agenda, the French carmaker's CEO, Thierry Bollore, said on Wednesday after a global vehicle launch in New Delhi.

Renault and Fiat Chrysler (FCA) are looking for ways to resuscitate a failed merger plan and secure Nissan's approval, it was reported earlier in June.

As part of the fallout of the collapse of talks, Nissan is poised to urge Renault to significantly cut its 43.4% stake in the Japanese carmaker, two people said.

"This is not at all our agenda," Bollore told reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday when asked if Renault would reduce its stake in Nissan to get a deal with FCA.

"For us it is so important that we continuously improve our alliance. Not only for now, but also for the future and this is the mindset which we are in, and these are the discussions we have with our partners," Bollore said after the global launch of Renault's Triber multipurpose vehicle.

Bollore said the alliance partners planned to meet in early July and while he declined to disclose the agenda, he added that it would be "massive".

The 20-year-old partnership between Nissan and Renault has been strained since the alliance's former chair, Carlos Ghosn, was arrested for suspected financial misconduct in November. Ghosn denies any wrongdoing.

The alliance was plunged further into crisis this month as Renault's demand for a greater say in Nissan's governance drew rare public censure by the Japanese carmaker.

Nissan is due to hold a shareholder meeting to vote on its overhauled governance structure on June 25. Bollore said Renault would participate, but the talks were private.

Renault and FCA were in $35bn merger talks until the Italian-American carmaker withdrew after the French government, Renault's biggest shareholder, blocked a vote by its board and demanded more time to win Nissan's backing.

Bollore said there was no offer from FCA on the table and declined to comment on the role of the French government. 

Reuters

Renault, Nissan and FCA: at play in the fields of the car lords

Renault’s CEO is rumoured to be leaving, as ties between Renault and Nissan, fueled by the failed FCA merger, continue to deteriorate
Companies
1 week ago

Merger talks between Renault and Fiat might resume

Last week, Fiat pulled out of $35bn merger talks with Renault, with both companies blaming the French government
Companies
1 week ago

Renault and Nissan launch innovation lab in Tel Aviv

The new operation focuses on sensors for autonomous driving, cybersecurity and big data
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Renault and Nissan said to be feuding over governance reform issue

Companies

French government denies role in scuppering merger of carmakers

Companies / Industrials

Renault-Fiat merger is abandoned, pretty much out of the blue

Opinion

Fiat Chrysler withdraws merger offer for Renault

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.