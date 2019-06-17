Sotheby’s back in private hands as billionaire pays $3.7bn for auction house

Paris — Patrick Drahi, the billionaire behind telecoms and media group Altice, agreed on Monday to buy historic art auction house Sotheby’s in a deal worth $3.7bn on an enterprise value basis.

Sotheby’s said it had signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by BidFair USA, an acquisition vehicle set up by Drahi, which had offered $57 in cash per share to buy out Sotheby’s.

The offer represented a premium of 61% to Sotheby’s closing price on Friday. It will result in Sotheby’s returning to private ownership after 31 years as a public company whose shares were traded on the New York market.

The acquisition will allow avid art collector Drahi to join rival French billionaire Francois Pinault at the top of the art world, with Pinault’s financial holding company Artemis owning a majority stake in Sotheby’s rival Christie’s.

“Patrick Drahi is one of the most well-regarded entrepreneurs in the world, and on behalf of everyone at Sotheby’s, I want to welcome him to the family,” Sotheby's CEO Tad Smith said.