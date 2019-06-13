Companies

Facebook to buy stake in Indian e-commerce start-up Meesho

13 June 2019 - 18:06 Sankalp Phartiyal
India's flag seen through a 3D printed Facebook logo. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
India's flag seen through a 3D printed Facebook logo. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Mumbai — Facebook is buying a stake in Indian e-commerce startup Meesho, the head of the US tech company’s Indian business said on Thursday, looking to deepen its reach in one of the world’s biggest internet markets.

Meesho, a digital platform on which resellers of everything from jewellery to mobile phones reach prospective customers via social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, already has about 2-million entrepreneurs focused on India'’s smaller towns and cities, the vice-president and MD at Facebook India said.

"“It reflects the new India that is showing up on the internet,” Ajit Mohan said.

He declined to disclose the value of Facebook’s investment in Meesho or the size of the stake it is acquiring.

The investment will help Meesho to further its “efforts to enable independent entrepreneurs to build businesses and grow their customer base via social channels”, Meesho said on its website.

Meesho, founded by two engineering graduates in 2015, has raised more than $65m in funding and counts Shunwei Capital and DST Partners among its backers.

Mohan said Facebook’s investment will help Meesho to maximise its impact on a central plank of India’s economic growth agenda by supporting job creation through entrepreneurship.

Social media platforms such as Facebook, its WhatsApp messenger app and Twitter have come under intense scrutiny in India as the federal government looks to tighten rules that could require the companies to monitor online content around the clock.

India will hold wide consultations with internet companies before finalising rules to regulate content on social media, New Delhi has said previously.

Reuters

Facebook expands Watch service as user numbers grow

Company will partner with global publishers to bring popular TV shows to the Watch platform
Companies
1 day ago

G20 to tighten tax rules for big tech firms

Finance ministers agree to close loopholes that allow Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple to use tax havens to declare incomes
World
3 days ago

Facebook ban adds to Huawei’s woes

Facebook suspends pre-installation of its apps on Huawei phones
Companies
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

WhatsApp serious about legal action over claims of abusing its platform

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Foreign investors hope India dials back policy shocks after Modi win

World / Asia

Facebook ‘labels’ posts by hand, raising new privacy questions

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.