Vodacom challenges 2G network suspension in Congo court

Dakar — Vodacom’s local unit in the Democratic Republic of Congo has filed a lawsuit against the revocation of its 2G telecoms licence, the country’s telecommunications minister said on Wednesday.

The ministry withdrew the licence in April, saying in a written order that its renewal in 2015 for $16m did not follow proper procedures. The ministry says the actual cost of renewing the licence is $65m.

Vodacom, which holds a 51% stake in Vodacom Congo, said in a statement that “it is in ongoing discussions with all the relevant authorities to resolve this unfortunate situation”.

“Vodacom Congo followed a legally prescribed process when its 2G licence was extended in 2015 and duly complied with all applicable laws and regulations,” it said.