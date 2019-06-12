Renault, Nissan and FCA: at play in the fields of the car lords

Paris — When he was tapped to succeed fallen automotive titan Carlos Ghosn as head of Renault in January, Jean-Dominique Senard was touted as a steady hand at the wheel who would shore up the French car maker’s frayed alliance with Nissan.

But five months later he has been forced to deny rumours that he is considering resigning, after a proposed merger with the Italian-US car maker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) fell apart and fresh tensions emerged with Nissan.

And yet Senard, the former Michelin boss who replaced Ghosn following the latter’s sensational arrest in Japan on charges of financial conduct at Nissan, has form when it came to negotiating tricky situations. At Michelin, he managed to get France’s famously combative unions to enter agreements with management on ways to preserve jobs at French tyre factories in the face of cheaper imports from Asia.

“He’s not going to resign,” said a close ally of the business leader, who has held jobs at a host of leading French companies, including energy giant Total, glass maker Saint-Gobain and the aluminium group Pechiney.

“He’s suffering but he will fight to the end,” the ally, who did not wish to be named, told AFP.

Tensions with Nissan

Ties between Renault and Nissan, partners for 20 years in the world’s biggest-selling automotive alliance, were frayed by Ghosn’s dramatic arrest and by Renault’s subsequent proposals for even closer integration, which received a cool response in Japan.

Senard, born into a family with aristocratic origins, had been expected to smooth over the cracks, but five months after his appointment the relationship is still fraught with tension. Last week, Nissan reacted indignantly after Senard warned that Renault would block the Japanese firm’s plan to overhaul its governance structure.

Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa called Renault’s stance — set out in a letter from Senard, which was made public by the Financial Times — “regrettable” and complained that it “runs counter to the company’s efforts to improve its corporate governance” in the wake of the Ghosn affair.