Is it time for SA Corporate Real Estate to listen to shareholders?

Market heavyweight Naspers falls 2% as global equity markets take a breather from a recent string of gains
There are profound changes in global economic policy thinking — the same should happen here, and Peter Bruce should embrace them
The committee will look into smaller opposition parties, such as ATM, being created with the help of ANC members to weaken the party’s base
Hysteria about changing the Bank’s mandate is unwarranted, especially since the supposed consequences will not automatically ensue
Ministry withdrew licence in April, saying its renewal in 2015 did not follow proper procedures
Retail sales grew 2.4% in April year-on-year, twice the rate expected
Contentious Amendment Bill could lead to the Trump administration denying SA preferential access to the US
Boris Johnson says he would take the UK out of the EU without a deal only as a last resort, but adds that ‘delay means defeat’
Warren Gatland, the longest-serving coach in international rugby, aims for record-breaking series against Springboks
Worldwide alcohol consumption fell 1.6% in 2018, an indication of consumers’ desire for healthier lifestyles, writes Leila Abboud
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.