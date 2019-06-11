WATCH: How A2X has boosted SA’s capital markets

Nepi Rockcastle has been approved for a secondary listing on A2X Markets and its shares will be available for trade on the exchange from June 18 2019.

A2X CEO Kevin Brady said: “We welcome Nepi Rockcastle onto the A2X platform. As a leading international property investment and development group, operating in over 10 countries, this is a great endorsement for the benefits of a secondary listing.”

The listing will bring the number of securities listed on A2X to 21, with Nepi being the seventh FTSE JSE Top 40 company joining the exchange. The combined market capitalisation of companies listed on A2X now exceeds R2.3-trillion.

Business Day TV caught up with Brady for a look at how the A2X is contributing to the growth and development of SA’s capital markets.