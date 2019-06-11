Suspension of Tongaat Hulett the right call

Risk-on trade returned after the US and Mexico averted a 5% tariff on Mexican imports, but global markets continue to monitor the US-China trade war
Test a financial institution’s customer service so you understand what services you have access to and how much they cost
Neotel executives could not say what work they paid Homix for, Deloitte auditor Chetan Vaghela tells state capture inquiry
Julius Malema wants formal partnership in metros
The states are suing to block the $26.5bn deal while the US justice department is still reviewing the merger
Manufacturing production grew 4.6% in April, the highest level since May 2016, as load-shedding abated
The government wants the country to produce 100% of its own power by 2034
The order is a further setback for US investor Michael Calvey, who is under house arrest in Moscow, with the case catching Putin’s attention
Star scrumhalf’s injury not as bad as initially feared but he will not be fit for the match on Saturday
Natural Selection’s impressive new Lekkerwater Beach Lodge has opened just in time for peak whale-watching season
