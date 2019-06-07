Google warns Huawei ban threatens national security risks

Bengaluru — Alphabet’s Google has warned if the US administration moves ahead with a sweeping ban on Huawei, it risks compromising national security, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Google’s move comes as the world’s two top economies ratchet up tariffs in a battle over what US officials call China’s unfair trade practices.

While the sanctions are expected to hurt Huawei in the short term, industry experts say it could force the company – and other Chinese firms – to become self-reliant by developing more home-grown technologies, hurting the dominance of US companies such as Google in the longer term.