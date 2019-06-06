Report claims Huawei has cut orders to components suppliers, but China denies this

Bengaluru/Hong Kong — Huawei has cut or cancelled orders to major suppliers of components for its smartphones and telecom equipment following its US blacklisting, the Nikkei reported.

However, these claims were rejected by the Chinese firm.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) confirmed that orders from Huawei had declined after US President Donald Trump imposed a ban on the Chinese company on national security grounds, according to the report.

Huawei has also downgraded its forecast for total smartphone shipments in the second half of 2019 by “about 20% to 30%” from the previous estimate, the Nikkei reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

“Our global production levels are normal, with no notable adjustments in either direction,” a Huawei spokesperson said on Thursday, adding that there was “no change” to its smartphone sales target.

TSMC did not respond to a request for comment on the report. But it said at its AGM on Wednesday that Washington's move to ban US companies from doing business with Huawei would have a short-term effect on the company, though it was upbeat on the outlook for this year.

In May, the Trump administration added Huawei to a trade blacklist. The move put Huawei and 68 affiliates in more than two dozen countries on the commerce department's so-called entity list, a move that bans the company from buying parts and components from US firms without US government approval.

Ever since, global tech companies have been cutting ties with the Chinese telecom giant and complying with the US ban.

Alphabet's Google has suspended the transfer of some hardware, software and technical services to Huawei.

Optical components maker Lumentum Holdings ceased all its shipments to Huawei, while US chipmaker Qorvo said it expected first-quarter revenue to take a $50m hit due to a halt in shipments to the Chinese company.

Huawei is allowed to buy US goods until August 19 to maintain existing telecoms networks and provide software updates to its smartphones.

Reuters