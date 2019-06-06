Companies

Curro plans to have 197 schools by 2022

06 June 2019 - 09:52 Nick Hedley
Curro CEO Andries Greyling. Picture: SUPPLIED
Curro CEO Andries Greyling. Picture: SUPPLIED

Curro sees itself having 197 schools by 2022, almost double the number it had in 2015.

The independent school network will add as many as 26 schools in 2019, taking its portfolio to 164 schools, 68 campuses and 57,465 learners by the end of the year, CEO Andries Greyling said in a presentation posted on the company’s website on Tuesday. 

The group planned to invest R1.6bn in the business in 2019, including R220m in building new campuses and R200m on acquisitions.

But barring “significant acquisitions”, the private schools group “does not foresee the need to raise additional equity capital”, Greyling said.

The company’s balance sheet was “well-geared to fund 2019 capital expenditure — and beyond”.

In the year to end-December 2018, Curro increased headline earnings 23% to R248m. Revenue increased 19% to R2.5bn as learner numbers rose 12% to 51,305.

In 2016, then-CEO Chris van der Merwe said Curro wanted to have 200 schools and 80 campuses by 2020.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

MARC HASENFUSS: AdvTech: Another brick in the wall

AdvTech's new annual report betrays its determination to build sustainable growth platforms
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Inside PSG’s lucrative distance-learning venture

What are PSG’s intentions with its lucrative distance-learning venture which overlaps with Curro and Stadio?
News & Fox
1 month ago

WATCH: How Capitec and Curro lifted PSG

PSG Group CEO Piet Mouton talks to Business Day TV about the investment holding company’s full-year results
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Capitec co-founder and chair Riaan Stassen to retire

Companies / Financial Services

Auditors say schools and retirement home owner Pembury may not survive

Companies

Capitec and Curro boost PSG Group’s earnings

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.