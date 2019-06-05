Oceana appoints Elton Bosch as new CFO

Oceana Group has appointed Elton Bosch, a former CFO at Clover Industries, as its CFO with effect from June 17.

The fishing group said Bosch “is a seasoned business executive with a wealth of experience across Africa, as well as exposure to the European and Asian markets”.

Bosch resigned from his position at Clover in 2017. He has also worked as an audit and advisory partner at Deloitte, and director and shareholder of Gobodo.

“The board acknowledges and thanks Trevor Giles, who agreed to take on the role of interim CFO during the recruitment process, for his commitment and important contribution to the company,” Oceana said.

The company said in May that revenue increased by 3% to R3.6bn in the six months to end-March, boosted by higher volumes in its local canned-fish business.

However, sales were partially offset by lower export volumes in the horse mackerel and hake segments.

Group profit before taxation increased by 28% to R423m.

