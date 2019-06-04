Tiffany cuts profit outlook on lower Chinese spending

Tiffany & Co cut its profit outlook for 2019 after the luxury jeweller blamed “dramatically” lower spending by tourists worldwide for missing quarterly same-store sales estimates on Tuesday.

Chinese tourists, who account for more than a third of global sales of luxury products, are spending more on home turf, encouraged in part by government efforts to fuel consumption by cutting VAT or import duties. At the same time the number of visitors from China to the US fell in 2018 for the first time since 2003.

The company said that tourist-related sales in the Americas were down about 25% from a year ago, with sharper declines among Chinese tourists.

Tiffany said it now expects earnings per share to rise by a low- to mid-single-digit percentage, compared with mid-single-digit growth it had forecast earlier.

The company said the forecast accounted for a number of factors including a stronger dollar as well as tariffs increasing on jewellery the company exports from the US to China to a new level of about 25% on average. Tiffany has decided not to meaningfully increase retail prices in China for now.

Shares of the company were down about 3% in early trading as the company’s comparable-store sales, excluding the effects of currency exchange rates, fell for the first time in nearly two years.

Comparable-store sales declined 2%, while analysts on average were expecting a 1.16% drop, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Including the effect of currency fluctuations, sales fell 5%.