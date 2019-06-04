Apple launches ‘sign in with Apple’ function to rival other login accounts

San Jose — Apple on Monday launched a "sign in with Apple" function to rival Facebook and Google web login accounts, drawing a contrast with rivals by stressing protection of users' information.

When users sign in with their Google or Facebook profiles to third-party apps, the apps often share valuable data with Google and Facebook, a practice that Apple is looking to stop. Apple announced the move at its annual software developer conference in San Jose, California, where it also showed new features for its operating systems for iPhones, iPads and Macs and said it would retire the iTunes app after 18 years in favour of separate apps for music, movies and podcasts.

Privacy themes ran throughout the event, with Apple creating a system for its users to sign up for apps with a randomly generated e-mail to avoid revealing their true address. The iPhone maker also tightened controls on location tracking, saying it would stop apps from scanning Bluetooth and Wi-Fi networks to guess a user's location even when the user has disabled tracking.

Apple has emphasised privacy in effort to set itself from rivals such as Facebook and Google, both of whom use data to boost their advertising businesses and whose practices have come under scrutiny.