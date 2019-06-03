US ban has no effect on Huawei’s aviation business — executive

Seoul — US moves against Chinese tech group Huawei have had “no effect” on its aviation business despite several countries taking steps to block its mobile services, a top company executive said on Monday.

Huawei has been caught in an intensifying trade war between the US and China, with President Donald Trump moving to blacklist the Chinese manufacturer over national security concerns.

But Eman Liu, president of Huawei’s global transport unit, said the group’s aviation business was untouched so far.

Huawei provides information and communication technology solutions to more than 50 airports and 15 airlines around the world, including Dubai Airports and the Changi Airport Group in Singapore. Its services include video surveillance and airport cloud systems as well as Wi-Fi services and storage servers.

“Until now, there is no effect,” Liu said on the sidelines of the yearly International Air Transport Association (Iata) conference in Seoul.

Huawei customers at the event had promised to keep co-operating with the group despite Washington’s accusations, Liu said. “For all the rest of the world, we are keeping doing business with them for more than 10 years,” he said. “Because this trust is not one-day trust. It’s a long-term trust for the past 15 years, even 30 years.”

Huawei has become the world leader in telecom networking equipment and one of the top smartphone manufacturers alongside Samsung and Apple.

The US commerce department put the group on an “entity list” in May on grounds of national security, a move that curbs its access to US-made components it needs for its equipment. A 90-day reprieve was later issued.

Several countries blocked Huawei from working on their mobile networks and companies stepped back from the group after the US ban, citing legal requirements.

“We cannot change the situation right now because we are businessmen,” said Liu. “But we hope the US can change their way.”

Liu said that if the US persisted with its moves it would “force us to use plan B”, referring to heavy investment in new technology, including developing its own chips.

Washington has long voiced suspicion that the Chinese government controls Huawei, making it a global security threat. The group and Beijing deny this.

China’s defence minister said on Sunday that Huawei was “not a military company”, despite its founder Ren Zhengfei’s previous career in the People’s Liberation Army.

AFP