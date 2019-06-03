Companies

Tongaat multimillion-rand bonuses ‘paid on basis of inflated profit’

The bonuses should be paid back, says a former investor

03 June 2019 - 05:10 Siseko Njobeni
Former Tongaat Hulett CEO Peter Staude. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Sugar producer Tongaat Hullet’s previous management should return multimillion-rand cash bonuses paid on the basis of allegedly inflated profits, a former long-term investor in Tongaat said on Sunday.

Tongaat announced on Friday that it needed to restate its financial statements for the year to March 2018 after identifying "past practices, which are of significant concern". The sugar producer said it would probably have to reduce the equity on its 2018 balance sheet by between R3.5bn and R4.5bn, about a third.

Tongaat needs to restate results after finding inflated figures

The group may have to reduce the equity on its 2018 balance sheet by up to R4.5bn, with its results probably only being released by October
2 days ago

Tongaat corporate governance director leaves beleaguered group

The troubled firm cites work commitments for Jenitha John's departure
6 days ago

Tongaat reaches agreement with bankers on long-term sustainability

Bankers have agreed to waive their rights to loan repayments in exchange for additional security for their loans
2 weeks ago

