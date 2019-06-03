Companies

Nutella workers strike for more pay in France

The stoppage has hit the Villers-Ecalles factory of Ferrero, which normally churns out 600,000 jars per day

03 June 2019 - 17:03 Agency Staff
The Ferrero plant in Villers-Ecalles, northwestern France. Picture: AFP/CHARLY TRIBALLEAU
The Ferrero plant in Villers-Ecalles, northwestern France. Picture: AFP/CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Rouen — A plant in northern France that makes a quarter of the world's Nutella has been blockaded for a week by workers striking for more pay, unions said on Monday, in troubling news for consumers of the cocoa and hazelnut spread.

The stoppage has hit the Villers-Ecalles factory of privately owned Italian confectionery giant Ferrero, which normally churns out 600,000 jars per day, making it the biggest Nutella producer in the world.

About 160 employees have been on strike since Monday last week, said Fabrice Canchel of the Force Ouvriere (FO) union.

"No lorry has gone in or out of the site since then," he said.

Kinder Bueno production had also ceased for almost a week, Canchel said, while of the four Nutella production lines, just one was working and that at only 20% capacity.

"The raw materials are starting to run short," he said.

Workers want a 4.5% pay rise as well as a €900 bonus. Management has offered only a 0.4% rise.

Ferrero, a family firm known for secrecy and which also produces Ferrero Rocher and Kinder Surprise, declined to comment.

But in an internal message seen by AFP, management said the "blocking of access to the site is totally illegal" and threatened to implement a judicial order to ensure access.

"This is an unacceptable violation of the right to strike," said Canchel.

Nutella production has faced challenges in recent years, partly due to poor hazelnut crops in Turkey, the world's biggest exporter of the nut.

The Villers-Ecalles site closed for five days in February due to a quality defect, while a French minister in 2015 told people not to eat the spread as it contributed to deforestation and climate change.

AFP

SIMON KUPER: New politics needed for France’s revolution of tattoos and veganism, and elites embracing English

The country is not what it used to be, and divisions are showing up in the polls
Opinion
4 days ago

Yellow-vest protesters storm hospital, angering Parisians

The protesters’ behaviour is starting to irritate authorities and citizens, but protesters say they were fleeing tear gas
World
1 month ago

Traffic jams at ports as French customs officials strike over Brexit

Trucks are backed up for several kilometres as workers demand more staff and higher pay
World
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Cadbury’s new brand campaign urges consumers to a give a little

News & Insights

Cannabis investments could blow your mind

Companies / Investors Monthly

Throw fair trade into your next coffee brew

Life

How do you balance a brand in an era of instant offence?

Features

When food becomes a safe word

Life

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.