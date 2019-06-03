Fiat Chrysler merger would prompt review of Renault ties, says Nissan

Paris/Milan — Nissan will carry out a “fundamental review” of its relationship with alliance partner Renault if the French firm accepts a merger proposal from Fiat Chrysler, the Japanese carmaker says.

The proposal under discussion “would significantly alter the structure of our partner Renault”, Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa said on Monday.

“This would require a fundamental review of the existing relationship between Nissan and Renault,” he said, while adding that Fiat Chrysler’s arrival as a new alliance member “could expand the paying field for collaboration and create new opportunities for further synergies”.

Fiat Chrysler is engaged in intensive discussions with Renault and the French government over the $35bn merger proposal it pitched last Monday to create the world’s third-biggest carmaker.

The Italian-American carmaker is discussing a special dividend, a French government board seat and stronger job guarantees among possible improvements to secure backing from Paris, Reuters reported on Sunday. The French state is Renault’s biggest shareholder with a 15% stake.

Fiat Chrysler and Renault have stressed they want to preserve the Renault-Nissan alliance, already strained by the arrest and ousting of chair Carlos Ghosn, who is now facing trial in Japan for financial misconduct charges he denies.

Renault owns about 43% of Nissan, while Nissan’s 15% reciprocal Renault holding carries no voting rights.

The claimed €5bn ($5.6bn) in Fiat Chrysler-Renault deal synergies would depend in part on Fiat Chrysler’s access to technology jointly owned by Nissan, executives concede.

While Nissan is sensitive about such intellectual property considerations, the Japanese carmaker is optimistic about benefits from a Fiat Chrysler-Renault merger and will “look seriously at supporting them”, said a senior executive.

Renault had no comment on CEO Saikawa’s statement, company spokesperson Frederic Texier said. But a source close to the French carmaker’s board said it could have been worse.

“If you want to say no, you say no,” he said.

