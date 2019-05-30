MailOnline results show media brands can still attract advertising spend

London — Stronger demand for advertising on news website MailOnline helped owner DMGT report a better-than-expected 19% rise in first-half profit on Thursday, lifting its shares to an eight-month high.

Underlying revenue grew 16% at MailOnline, one of the world’s leading English language newspaper websites, more than three times the rate recorded for the whole of the company’s previous financial year.

“It’s great to see MailOnline back to those sorts of levels of growth rates,” CFO Tim Collier said. “That’s driven by our ability to get traffic to come direct to our portal or our app, which is particularly encouraging.”

Facebook reduced the prominence of news websites on its platform last year, prompting daily unique browsers on MailOnline to fall 7% to 12.7-million. DMGT, however, was already focusing on the more valuable customers who come directly to its site and app, which often feature showbusiness and celebrity stories.

The rise in revenue from online services and its Metro free-sheet more than made up for a 5% decline at its Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday print titles.

“We delivered a good performance in the first half with a combination of underlying revenue growth, cash operating income growth and profit growth,” CEO Paul Zwillenberg said in an interview. “This is on the back of a particularly strong performance in our consumer media and continued growth in our business-to-business portfolio.”

Strongest brands

Given the strong MailOnline performance in the first half, DMGT revised its consumer media revenue outlook to a low single-digit decline for the full year, rather than the middle single-digit decline it previously forecast.

Collier said he expected to meet analysts’ full-year forecasts for revenue of between £1.36bn and £1.41bn and adjusted pre-tax profit of £130m to £137m.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said the market had been expecting a “pretty terrible” set of figures from DMGT given the Brexit uncertainty that continues to stalk the UK economy.

“Little wonder the market is responding positively as first-half numbers turn out to be somewhat better than feared, suggesting the strongest media brands can still attract advertising spend,” Mould said.