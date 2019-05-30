KKR in talks to take Germany’s Axel Springer private

Frankfurt — Axel Springer’s share price jumped more than 20% on Thursday after the German publisher said its main owners were in talks with US investor KKR to take the $5.4bn company private and pursue a long-term growth strategy.

In turning to private equity house KKR, founder Axel Springer’s 76-year-old widow, Friede, is bringing in an investor known for making long-term media investments in Germany, focusing on digital transformation and international expansion.

With KKR on board as a long-term investor, Springer — the publisher of Europe’s best-selling tabloid, Bild — would be in a position to seek more significant acquisitions and investments.

Springer, which also owns American financial news website Business Insider, has in recent years sought to build its international presence and English-language news reach, joining forces with Politico in a joint venture to launch a European edition, and almost clinching a deal to buy the Financial Times.

Springer’s shares had lost more than a quarter in value over the past 12 months as investors grew impatient over its heavy digital investments and the drag from circulation declines at legacy media titles including the Bild daily.

Other diversified media groups struggling to contend with all-digital competition are also attracting opportunistic buyers, with Italy’s Mediaset grabbing a 9.6% stake in ProSieben on Wednesday after the broadcaster’s shares hit a seven-year low.

Springer said late on Wednesday that its executive board was in negotiations with KKR and Friede Springer regarding a potential strategic investment in Berlin-based Axel Springer.

The talks will allow KKR to launch a public tender offer to buy out minority shareholders after KKR agreed to form a consortium with companies held by Friede Springer and CEO Mathias Doepfner.