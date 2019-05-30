Companies

First-quarter profit for Russia’s VTB bank falls 16%

Despite the annual fall in net profit for the second quarter in a row, VTB chair Andrey Kostin says he is confident the bank will hit full-year forecasts

30 May 2019 - 18:16 Andrey Ostroukh and Tatiana Voronova
Logos are on display outside a branch of VTB bank in Moscow. Picture: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA
Logos are on display outside a branch of VTB bank in Moscow. Picture: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

Moscow — Russia's second-largest lender VTB's net profit fell 16% in the first quarter, hit by a drop in net interest and operating incomes, the bank said on Thursday.

State-owned VTB reported profit of 46.5-billion roubles ($714.83m) over the January-March period compared with 55.5-billion roubles in the same period a year ago.

The bank's net interest income declined 10% to 104.2-billion roubles, while operating income before provisions slid 10% to 137-billion roubles.

VTB's shares underperformed the broader market after the earnings report by falling 0.2% on the day at 9.02am GMT, when the benchmark MOEX index was up 0.6%.

Despite the annual decline in net profit for the second quarter in a row, VTB president and chair Andrey Kostin said he was confident the bank would hit full-year forecasts.

VTB, which has been under Western sanctions since 2014 because of Moscow's role in the Ukrainian crisis, approved a new strategy for 2019-2022 in April, aiming for a sharp rise in profit and to increase assets by at least 7% each year.

“VTB's core business remains strong: we brought staff costs and administrative expenses down by 3.8% year on year, and our retail business continues to outperform the market both in loans and deposits, with VTB further strengthening its market shares during the quarter,” Kostin said in the report.

VTB also said its provision charges against impairment of debt and other credit-related commitments declined in the first quarter to 15.2-billion roubles from 20.7-billion a year ago.

Looking forward, VTB has no need for additional provisioning against bad loans after it set aside 50-billion roubles in 2018 at the central bank's request, a senior bank executive said earlier in May.

Reuters

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Russian bank assigns $12bn loan to African state ‘by mistake’

World / Europe

Mozambique’s governing party grapples with state debt scandal

World

Mozambique should not repay Credit Suisse loan in $2bn debt scandal, say NGOs

World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.