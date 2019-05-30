Companies

Comair appoints new joint CEOs

30 May 2019 - 12:16 Onke Ngcuka
A Kulula aircraft operated by Comair. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Airline Comair said on Wednesday that it has appointed its former CFO Glenn Orsmond and Wrenelle Stander, an executive director, as joint CEOs to replace Erik Venter, who has resigned, citing personal reasons.

The appointment of the two CEOs, who will take up their roles on July 31, comes as the company implements a diversification strategy initiated by Venter during his 23-year term.

“Because we’re diversifying away from the airline business it makes sense to have two CEOs; one CEO that focuses on the core airline business and one that focuses on the non-airline business,” the company told Reuters.

Alongside the airline business, which accounts for about 30% of Comair’s profit, the company also operates airport lounges and a catering service, sells travel and holiday packages, and runs an air and cabin crew training centre.

Orsmond left Comair in 2003, rejoining the company after working at NVest Financial Holdings.

Comair said in a statement, “The board congratulates Ms Stander and Mr Orsmond on their appointment and looks forward to their contribution to the company.”  

Reuters

