Shipping giant CMA CGM reports loss amid US-China trade war

Paris — Shipping giant CMA CGM expects volumes to continue growing in 2019 as increasing activity from Southeast Asia towards the US helps make up for the slowing China-US trade that dragged on its first quarter.

French-based CMA CGM, the world’s fourth-largest container shipping firm, reported on Wednesday a first-quarter net loss of $43m, compared with a $77m loss in the same period on 2018.

Group sales surged 36.9% to $7.41bn, supported by a 4.4% increase in shipped volumes and the inclusion of CEVA Logistics, but core earnings were stable when removing the effect of CEVA and an accounting change relating to leases.

“We are very confident about seeing our volumes grow in 2019, regardless of the geopolitical climate,” CFO Michel Sirat said.

“We had a slightly mixed performance in the first quarter,” he said. “There was something of a ricochet from what happened in the previous quarter.”

Brisk China-US traffic, partly due to US importers anticipating further tariffs in a trade dispute between Washington and Beijing, buoyed CMA CGM’s activity in the second half of 2018.

But the resulting easing of China-US flows at the start of 2019 weighed on CMA CGM’s performance, Sirat said. He added that profitability generally tended to be weaker in the first half before strengthening during a traditional second-half peak in US demand.

CMA CGM was, however, seeing higher volumes from Southeast Asia towards the US, reflecting a shift in sourcing of goods from China to countries such as Vietnam in response to US tariffs, while increased traffic from Asia to Europe was also offsetting the reduced China-US trade.