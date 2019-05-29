Companies

Porsche’s Oliver Blume and two top executives investigated for fraud

Prosecutors are investigating them regarding ‘unjustified’ and ’disproportionately large’ payments to a worker representative

29 May 2019 - 16:05 Agency Staff
Porsche CEO Oliver Blume. Picture: REUTERS/KYLE GRILLOT
Porsche CEO Oliver Blume. Picture: REUTERS/KYLE GRILLOT

Frankfurt am Main — Three top executives at Volkswagen subsidiary Porsche, including CEO Oliver Blume, are under investigation over alleged excessive payments to a former works council leader, according to a Wednesday media report.

Prosecutors had said on Tuesday they were probing five senior managers at the German sports car maker over "unjustified" and "disproportionately large" payments to the worker representative, but did not name the suspects.

Citing search warrants from Tuesday's raids at Porsche and other offices and private homes, news site Spiegel Online reported Porsche's finance director Lutz Meschke, human resources boss Andreas Haffner and CEO Blume were all in investigators' sights.

The outsized salary, bonuses and in-kind compensation to the former works council leader could have represented "fraud against Porsche" by the people behind them, prosecutors said.

Porsche and the people involved declined to comment, citing the continuing investigation, Spiegel reported.

Porsche confirmed on Tuesday that the searches had taken place, adding that the carmaker " is co-operating fully with the authorities".

The raids were not related to Porsche's role in "dieselgate", the emissions-cheating scandal over which it agreed to pay a fine of €535m earlier in May.

Parent company Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to manipulating 11-million vehicles worldwide to appear less polluting in the lab than on the road.

AFP

German prosecutors charge former Volkswagen boss with fraud

The new ‘dieselgate’-related charges are a drag on the vehicle maker, which is trying to turn eyes to the future
Volkswagen India to challenge $71m fine for flouting pollution limit

But Volkswagen plans to contest the National Green Tribunal's order at India's supreme court
Former VW boss finally charged

Germany plans to prosecute Martin Winterkorn with fraud over Dieselgate
