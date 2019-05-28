Two more shippers join Maersk’s blockchain-based platform

Copenhagen — Two of the world’s biggest shipping groups will join a Maersk-led blockchain platform aimed at boosting efficiency and limiting the enormous paper trail of global container shipping.

With Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) and CMA CGM, the second — and fourth-largest container shipping companies, joining the platform, nearly half of all cargo being shipped by sea — which accounts for 90% of traded goods worldwide, will be tracked using it.

More than 100 companies, ports or authorities, such as Procter & Gamble and US customs and border protection, have signed up for the platform led by Copenhagen-based Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping company.

The participation of key players in the platform, launched in 2018 in collaboration with IBM, is seen as crucial for cutting costs in an industry that has seen little innovation since the container was invented in the 1950s.

“Still lots of processes in our industry actually predate the container,” Maersk executive vice-president Vincent Clerc said.

The blockchain platform, named TradeLens, helps customers, shipping lines, freight forwarders, port authorities and customs authorities manage and track the paper trail by digitising the supply chain process from end to end.

The technology powers the digital currency bitcoin and enables data sharing across a network of individual computers.