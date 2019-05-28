SBS is a leading supplier of liquid and dry storage products

SBS has been supplying exceptional liquids and dry storage solutions to a range of industries internationally for more than 20 years. The Proudly South African operation has a Level 2 BBBEE accreditation and an impressive legacy of providing premium quality within the context of driving tangible results.

Through the use of advanced design facilities and in collaboration with leading structural engineers, SBS designed tanks are suitable for the harsh South African climatic conditions, and ideal for export into Africa and further afield.

SBS is respected as a specialist company within its field, delivering category leading water storage solutions within environments such as mining, fire protection, food and beverage, water conservation and municipal services. It is also one of SA’s foremost suppliers of dry storage options within the agricultural sector.