SBS is a leading supplier of liquid and dry storage products
Proudly South African storage specialist company is respected locally and abroad
SBS has been supplying exceptional liquids and dry storage solutions to a range of industries internationally for more than 20 years. The Proudly South African operation has a Level 2 BBBEE accreditation and an impressive legacy of providing premium quality within the context of driving tangible results.
Through the use of advanced design facilities and in collaboration with leading structural engineers, SBS designed tanks are suitable for the harsh South African climatic conditions, and ideal for export into Africa and further afield.
SBS is respected as a specialist company within its field, delivering category leading water storage solutions within environments such as mining, fire protection, food and beverage, water conservation and municipal services. It is also one of SA’s foremost suppliers of dry storage options within the agricultural sector.
The operation is based on sound business principles with a key focus on customer service together with ongoing research and development. With a long list of local and international satisfied clients, the Kwazulu-Natal based company has grown rapidly into a multinational operation, flying the South African flag high on the continent and beyond.
Within SA, SBS has offices in, Pinetown, Johannesburg and Cape Town. Internationally, the company has expanded its footprint to include regional offices in Ghana, Kenya as well as the US.
Watch the video: An SBS film
SBS is not just a storage solutions company; it believes passionately in driving nation-building, a mission and culture instilled in the organisation by entrepreneur and CEO Delayne Gray, and the 160-plus staff complement.
Says Gray: “We all have a role to play in lifting our communities, our country and our continent for the benefit of all. SBS’s social aim is to highlight the great stories that emanate from ordinary South Africans, be it through entrepreneurial efforts, community efforts or even a single act of kindness.”
This belief is deeply entrenched in the company culture and has led to the launch of a movement for change. The movement targets nation-building and community upliftment while highlighting the belief that it is possible to do good business and do good at the same time.
The Build For Better initiative is a collection of stories of real hope emanating from across SA. Sharing these stories is about “building for better with what we have, where we are”.
Visit www.buildforbetter.co.za to learn more about the initiative.
For more on the offerings that have made SBS a leader locally and internationally or to add your voice to the Build For Better initiative, email water@sbstanks.co.za or call on +27 86 048 2657
