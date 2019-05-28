Companies

Over 1,000 General Electric jobs at risk in France

GE's planned job cuts will occur principally at its site in Belfort in the east of France

28 May 2019 - 15:58 Gilbert Reilhac
In this file photo taken on October 27, 2015 an employee of US multinational General Electric (GE) works on a gas turbine at the GE plant in Belfort, eastern France. Picture: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP
Strasbourg, France — General Electric (GE) may cut more than 1,000 jobs in France, which could set the US company on a collision course with the French government, which has consistently urged GE not to cut French jobs.

A trade union source earlier told Reuters that GE planned about 1,000 job cuts.

GE then issued a statement saying it was considering ways to cut costs and make its business operation more efficient in France, and that while no details had been finalised, the plan could result in up to 1,044 posts being cut in France.

GE's planned job cuts would occur principally at its site in Belfort, in the east of France. The US company is currently in talks with trade unions over the possible job cuts.

The Belfort site has been consistently at risk of job cuts, as GE looks to save money, and French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said earlier in May that he had asked GE not to close any sites in France.

In April, GE reported in its first-quarter results that it had generated more profit and lost less cash than expected, although new CEO Larry Culp warned it still had issues over negative cash flow pressures.

Reuters 

