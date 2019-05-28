Claim that Johnson & Johnson caused opioid crisis goes to court

Boston, US — Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson (J&J) is set to face trial in a multibillion-dollar lawsuit by the state of Oklahoma aimed at pinning the blame for the opioid epidemic on its painkiller marketing.

Lawyers for the state and J&J are scheduled to appear on Tuesday in a state court in Norman, Oklahoma, to deliver their opening statements at the start of the first trial to result from more than 2,000 similar lawsuits against opioid manufacturers nationally.

The lawsuits by state and local governments seek to hold the J&J and other companies responsible for a drug abuse epidemic that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says led to a record 47,600 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2017.

Oklahoma attorney-general Mike Hunter alleges J&J, along with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, carried out deceptive marketing campaigns that downplayed opioids’ addictive risks while overstating their benefits.

Hunter alleges J&J, which marketed the painkillers Duragesic and Nucynta, was “the kingpin behind this public health emergency”, growing and importing the raw materials other drugmakers used for their products.

The state claims the companies' actions created an oversupply of painkillers and a public nuisance that will cost $12.7bn-$17.5bn to remedy.

Oklahoma resolved its claims against Purdue in March for $270m and against Teva on Sunday for $85m, leaving only J&J as a defendant in the nonjury trial before Cleveland county district judge Thad Balkman.

"We believe our evidence is persuasive and compelling with regard to their legal responsibility for thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of addictions in the state," Hunter said.