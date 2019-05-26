Sun International bets big in South America

The local bourse snapped a five-session losing streak on Friday, but weakened for the third week in a row amid US-China trade war concern
Modi’s decisiveness may have won over India's voters, but he does not have a track record of boosting confidence among Indian companies
Angola offers the right type of environment with mature fields and the political leadership needed for successful ventures, fund's CEO believes
Former president says there is a crusade to show him as a terrible man and he continues to question whether state capture actually exists
United Arab Emirates company raised $400m in an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange earlier in May
The week ahead will see the release of producer inflation, private sector credit extension and trade balance data, writes Sunita Menon
Berlin’s special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan says the chance for a process towards a more peaceful Afghanistan should not be missed
Winners gain promotion to Premier League and payout of at least £170m
Set in a nightclub and including 13 minutes of sex in a toilet, Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo, makes the audience the butt of the joke, says one critic
BL Premium
