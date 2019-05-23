Companies

e.tv owner eMedia returns to profit in the year to March

23 May 2019 - 13:02 Nick Hedley
Picture: iSTOCK
Picture: iSTOCK

eMedia Holdings, which owns e.tv, eNCA and OpenView, says it returned to profit in the year to end-March thanks partly to market-share gains in SA’s free-to-air broadcasting sector.

“Tough trading conditions continued for the free-to-air broadcasting industry, with advertising revenue under increased pressure,” it said. But advertising revenue rose 4% to R1.6bn, thanks in part to the group increasing its market share to 24.1%, from 18.1% a year before, eMedia said.

The e.tv platform’s share in the prime-time market rose from 15% to 19.2%, thanks to the new Imbewu: The Seed show and “improved performances from local dailies Scandal and Rhythm City”.

The group reported headline earnings of R59.7m, compared to a loss of R12.5m previously. Revenue from continuing operations rose 4% to R2.4bn.

The company said it would pay a final dividend for the year of 8c per share, after not paying one the previous year.

“The TV market is facing numerous technology and viewership challenges, which will require the group to continually assess its strategic alternatives,” eMedia said.

“Our investment in OpenView provides the group with strategic flexibility and is part of our plan to address the challenges of the impending digital migration transition.”

The group was in talks with the government on its plans to migrate to digital-terrestrial television and direct-to-home broadcasting.

Said eMedia, “With the sale and our closure of certain non-core assets during the year, the group is focused on its core businesses of broadcasting, content creation and a platform and technology provider.” 

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

eMedia: Not a pretty picture, but still worth watching

Share trading patterns at television broadcasting conglomerate eMedia Holdings do not make for easy viewing
Companies
8 months ago

eMedia boss Andre van der Veen to quit after a year

No reasons were given for his resignation
Companies
8 months ago

Television platform OpenViewHD weighs on eMedia

The free digital satellite platform doubles its set-top boxes activations
Companies
1 year ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

How eMedia plans to bolster Openview funding

Companies

eMedia plunges into R1.6bn loss, complaining of unfair competition

Companies

eNCA denies talk of massive job cuts

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.