Companies

Brait’s net asset value plunges by about a quarter

23 May 2019 - 08:17 Nick Hedley
Customers pass mannequins displaying women’s clothes as they exit a New Look fashion store in London, the UK. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON
Customers pass mannequins displaying women’s clothes as they exit a New Look fashion store in London, the UK. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON

Investment holding company Brait says the net value of its assets has fallen sharply amid “challenging” conditions.

The company said in a trading statement on Thursday its reported net asset value per share in the year to end-March fell between 23.4% and 27%, to between R40.75 and R42.75.

Brait’s shares were at R23.35 on Wednesday, a gaping discount despite the reduction in net asset value.

“The challenging environment has resulted in the decline of the respective peer-group average multiples for each of Brait’s portfolio companies,” it said.

As such, Brait had reduced the valuation multiples for Virgin Active, Premier and Iceland Foods.

Brait said earlier in May it had reduced its exposure to investee company New Look following the completion of a restructuring exercise undertaken by the British high street retailer. This happened after the end of Brait’s financial year.

Brait’s equity investment in New Look remains valued at zero, it said on Thursday.

Brait said it plans to publish its results on or around June 18.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

ROB ROSE: The story behind despised trickster Martin Levick

In a few weeks Levick has gone from being a CEO who boasted about his high-profile friends to a despised trickster
Opinion
3 hours ago

Christo Wiese attends launch of unauthorised biography about his life

A book launch became a spectacular display of Wiese’s ability to charm all but the most implacable of sceptics
News & Fox
3 hours ago

Martin Levick: The artful dodger?

Investors claim the former Genesis Capital CEO has ripped them off for more than R712m
Features
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Is SA Inc investable?

Features / Cover Story

Laying bare the ransacking at Steinhoff

Money & Investing

Steinhoff 2017 report exposes long list of conflicts of interest

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.