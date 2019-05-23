Brait’s net asset value plunges by about a quarter

Investment holding company Brait says the net value of its assets has fallen sharply amid “challenging” conditions.

The company said in a trading statement on Thursday its reported net asset value per share in the year to end-March fell between 23.4% and 27%, to between R40.75 and R42.75.

Brait’s shares were at R23.35 on Wednesday, a gaping discount despite the reduction in net asset value.

“The challenging environment has resulted in the decline of the respective peer-group average multiples for each of Brait’s portfolio companies,” it said.

As such, Brait had reduced the valuation multiples for Virgin Active, Premier and Iceland Foods.

Brait said earlier in May it had reduced its exposure to investee company New Look following the completion of a restructuring exercise undertaken by the British high street retailer. This happened after the end of Brait’s financial year.

Brait’s equity investment in New Look remains valued at zero, it said on Thursday.

Brait said it plans to publish its results on or around June 18.

