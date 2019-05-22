Companies

COMPANY COMMENT

Rupert’s Reinet buys more PensCorp shares

UK-based financial services business Pension Insurance Corporation now represents more than 30% of Reinet’s net asset value

BL PREMIUM
22 May 2019 - 18:06

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.