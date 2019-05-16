Companies

Tesla to update battery software after cars catch alight

16 May 2019 - 08:52 Reuters
A Tesla showroom in Corte Madera, California. Picture: AFP
A Tesla showroom in Corte Madera, California. Picture: AFP

Bengaluru/Beijing — Tesla will update its battery software after two recent fires involving its Model S electric vehicles (EV) in Shanghai and Hong Kong, the US carmaker said on Thursday, adding that investigations into the incidents are ongoing.

“As we continue our investigation of the root cause, out of an abundance of caution, we are revising charge and thermal management settings on Model S and Model X vehicles via an over-the-air software update that will begin rolling out today, to help further protect the battery and improve battery longevity,” Tesla said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper reported that a Tesla car caught fire in a shopping mall parking lot 30 minutes after being parked.

Tesla said its investigation with authorities into that incident so far found only a few of the car’s battery modules were affected and that the majority of the battery pack was undamaged.

The Hong Kong incident came three weeks after Tesla said it had sent a team to investigate a video on Chinese social media that showed a parked Tesla Model S car exploding in the commercial hub of Shanghai.

There have been at least 14 instances of Tesla cars catching fire since 2013, most of them following a crash.

Reuters

Documents show Tesla factory exporting most of its solar cells

Panasonic’s letter to US Customs officials reveals partner Tesla has cut the purchase of its solar cells
Companies
22 hours ago

Tesla approach puts fears of near-term liquidity to rest

Analyst approve of electric-car maker raising $750m selling common stock and $1.6bn from convertible bonds
Companies
1 week ago

Tesla shares jump on news of capital raising

Tesla has filed with regulators to launch about $2bn in fundraising through issues of new shares and debt
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Tesla eyes alternative financing for expansion

Companies

THE LEX COLUMN: Ascetic Musk must overcome his pride

Opinion / Columnists

THE LEX COLUMN: Electric vehicles not all that much cleaner

Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.