Companies

Apple’s former retail chief Angela Ahrendts joins Airbnb board

Ahrendts has been consistently named a Top 100 Global Executive in rankings by Forbes and Fortune

16 May 2019 - 19:49 Olivia Carville
Angela Ahrendts. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHAN LAM
Angela Ahrendts. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHAN LAM

New York — Airbnb is adding Angela Ahrendts, a high-profile luxury retail executive, to its board of directors.

Ahrendts, 58, joins the home-sharing startup after a five-year stint overhauling Apple retail operations and more than eight years as CEO of British high-end fashion house Burberry Group.

Airbnb which is preparing for a public stock offering in 2020 has been broadening its mission to become an end-to-end travel company and has been moving to add more luxury listings to its 6-million homes on offer.

“Angela has a reputation for pushing brands to dream big, and she told me that’s exactly what she hopes to bring to Airbnb’s board,” CEO Brian Chesky said.

Under Ahrendts’ watch at Apple, the iPhone maker overhauled its retail operations, redesigning stores into sleek Starbucks-like meeting places with customer service “geniuses” roaming the shop floor. But she was also criticised by some Apple employees for turning the stores into an exercise in branding, that no longer served customers’ basic needs.

Ahrendts has been consistently named a Top 100 Global Executive in rankings by Forbes and Fortune. During her tenure at Burberry, Ahrendts transformed the company into a global luxury brand, tripling the business.

“She has led global brands through transformation, completely redefined the retail experience and done it all while putting customers and communities first,” Chesky said. “I’m so excited for her to join our board and know her innovative thinking will make us a better company.”

Ahrendts has a BA from Ball State University and  also serves on the board of Ralph Lauren. She is the third independent nonaffiliated board member to join Airbnb, alongside former American Express CEO Ken Chenault and Ann Mather, a former CFO at Pixar, who also serves on the board of Netflix and Google’s Alphabet.

Bloomberg 

Businesses in the tourism sector back controversial ‘Airbnb bill’

Council CEO says proposed regulations are about levelling the playing field
National
1 week ago

THE LEX COLUMN: BnB better in hotels than the knick-knack room

Airbnb is thinking about lunch and dinner before doing its big listing
Opinion
2 months ago

Airbnb buys HotelTonight to expand hotel-booking business

The acquisition extends the home-renting company’s reach even further into the hotel industry
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Paris seeks $14m from Airbnb for illegal adverts

Companies

Airbnb’s China rival in talks to raise funds

Companies

Airbnb to sue New York City over law that collects hosts’ data

Companies / Transport & Tourism

EU puts Airbnb on notice for breaching rules on pricing and transparency

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.