Apple’s former retail chief Angela Ahrendts joins Airbnb board

New York — Airbnb is adding Angela Ahrendts, a high-profile luxury retail executive, to its board of directors.

Ahrendts, 58, joins the home-sharing startup after a five-year stint overhauling Apple retail operations and more than eight years as CEO of British high-end fashion house Burberry Group.

Airbnb which is preparing for a public stock offering in 2020 has been broadening its mission to become an end-to-end travel company and has been moving to add more luxury listings to its 6-million homes on offer.

“Angela has a reputation for pushing brands to dream big, and she told me that’s exactly what she hopes to bring to Airbnb’s board,” CEO Brian Chesky said.