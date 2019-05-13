Companies

EU fines AB InBev for overcharging Belgians for beer

Brewer criticised for blocking cheaper beer imports

13 May 2019 - 15:37 Agency Staff
The logo of Anheuser-Busch InBev is pictured outside the brewer's headquarters in Leuven, Belgium February 28, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / FRANCOIS LENOIR

Brussels — The EU has slapped a fine of €200m on AB InBev, the world's biggest brewer, for hindering cheaper beer imports into Belgium from the neighbouring Netherlands.

In the Netherlands, AB InBev sells Jupiler, the most popular beer in Belgium, to supermarkets and wholesalers at lower prices than in Belgium, because of stiffer competition.

“Consumers in Belgium have been paying more for their favourite beer because of AB InBev’s deliberate strategy to restrict cross-border sales,” EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.

“Attempts by dominant companies to carve up the single market to maintain high prices are illegal,” Vestager said. “Therefore we have fined AB InBev €200m for breaching our antitrust rules.”

The European Commission, the 28-nation EU’s executive arm, said AB InBev had, for several years, used various tactics to prevent Belgian supermarkets and wholesalers from importing cheaper Jupiler beer from the Netherlands.

It said the Belgian-Brazilian beer behemoth changed the packaging of some of its Jupiler beer products supplied to retailers and wholesalers in the Netherlands so that they would be harder to sell in Belgium.

For example, it changed the design and size of beer cans and removed the French version of mandatory information from the label.

AB InBev, it said, also curbed the volumes of Jupiler beer shipped to a wholesaler in the Netherlands to make it harder for Belgium to import these products. The brewer, it added, refused to sell products to one Belgian retailer unless the retailer agreed to limit its imports of cheaper Jupiler from the Netherlands.

“The commission concluded that AB InBev abused its dominant position from 9 February 2009 until 31 October 2016 in breach of EU antitrust rules,” the European Commission said.

“It deprived European consumers of one of the core benefits of the European single market, namely the possibility to have more choice and get a better deal when shopping,” it said.

The fines are paid into the general EU budget, allowing member countries to reduce their spending contributions accordingly for the following year.

AFP

