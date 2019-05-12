Facebook co-founder amplifies warning over monopoly and Mark Zuckerberg

Washington — Days after calling on the US government to break up Facebook, one of the company’s co-founders amplified his concerns over the level of Mark Zuckerberg’s sway across the social media empire and its billions of users.

“Zuckerberg has too much power — near-unilateral power,” Chris Hughes, 35, who started Facebook with Zuckerberg when they were students at Harvard University, said in an interview to air Sunday on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS.

“We all make mistakes, but I think that in his case it is different because there is no accountability for those mistakes,” Hughes said.

Hughes thrust himself into the centre of a debate over how Washington should regulate the social media giant when he penned an op-ed on May 9 in the New York Times calling Facebook a monopoly that never should have been allowed to buy Instagram and WhatsApp.