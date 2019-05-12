Companies

Facebook co-founder amplifies warning over monopoly and Mark Zuckerberg

Hughes thrust himself into the centre of a debate saying the social media giant should never have been allowed to buy Instagram and WhatsApp

12 May 2019 - 20:00 Ben Bain
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg leaves a meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 10 2019. Picture: MARLENE AWAAD/BLOOMBERG
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg leaves a meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 10 2019. Picture: MARLENE AWAAD/BLOOMBERG

Washington — Days after calling on the US government to break up Facebook, one of the company’s co-founders amplified his concerns over the level of Mark Zuckerberg’s sway across the social media empire and its billions of users.

“Zuckerberg has too much power — near-unilateral power,” Chris Hughes, 35, who started Facebook with Zuckerberg when they were students at Harvard University, said in an interview to air Sunday on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS.

“We all make mistakes, but I think that in his case it is different because there is no accountability for those mistakes,” Hughes said.

Hughes thrust himself into the centre of a debate over how Washington should regulate the social media giant when he penned an op-ed on May 9 in the New York Times calling Facebook a monopoly that never should have been allowed to buy Instagram and WhatsApp.

Many observers already expect the Federal Trade Commission to slap the company with a fine of as much as $5bn as part of a settlement over revelations that it let Cambridge Analytica obtain data on millions of Facebook users without consent.

But during his interview with CNN, Hughes said the company’s issues run far deeper than one scandal. The problems, he said, stem in part from a lack of accountability for Zuckerberg and a board that’s generally unable to check the billionaire chair and CEO .

“Mark’s the CEO, there is a board but because he owns 60% of the voting shares he’s not accountable really to that board,” said Hughes, who is now co-chair of the Economic Security Project, a group focused on anti-poverty programmes.

“It works more like a board of advisers than anything else.”

Facebook did not immediately respond to an e-mailed message requesting comment on Hughes’s latest remarks. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg said on Friday, after meeting with France President Emmanuel Macron, that his company would work with the governments to determine what content is acceptable on social media networks.

Critics in Europe as well as the US have blasted Facebook over how it handles personal data and hate speech. Hughes told CNN he has not spoken to Zuckerberg since his New York Times piece was published.

“I doubt that I will,” he said.

Bloomberg

Facebook rejects call by co-founder to break into three companies

Chris Hughes, who says he feels a sense of anger and responsibility, wants WhatsApp and Instagram to be made into separate firms
Companies
2 days ago

Uber’s watershed IPO disappoints as stock sinks

Shares in the world’s largest ride-hailing company  were at $41.57 on Friday, well below an anticipated conservative $50
Companies
4 hours ago

Zuckerberg’s power is ‘unprecedented and unAmerican’ says Facebook co-founder

Chris Hughes says the company, and its CEO, is too powerful and should be broken up, something some politicians agree with
Companies
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.