SAB shareholders may have won the most in AB InBev merger

Global risk-off trade has put pressure on the local bourse, while early results in the general election show the ANC’s majority has fallen below 60%
Closer trade integration will be a driver of economic transformation, delivering higher growth and more jobs
Environmental group groundWork has launched court proceedings in terms of the Air Quality Act, specifically fingering Eskom and Sasol
The party focused on campaigning against the DA in a bid to win over more conservative Afrikaans voters
Conditions in the funding and beer-drinking market have become tougher since the mega-deal
Despite a better performance in March, both sectors recorded contractions in the first quarter of the year – with production severely constrained by load-shedding
The president said he would intervene in the US case against CFO Meng Wanzhou if it would help close a trade deal with China
Outcome of arbitration could decide who wins the league title
The latest movie in the 007 franchise is going to be a film for the #MeToo era
