Thomson Reuters posts stronger-than-expected quarterly profit

New York — Thomson Reuters on Wednesday reported stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by strong demand for information it sells to legal professionals, and reaffirmed its forecast for the rest of 2019 and 2020.

The news and information provider and parent of Reuters News reported earnings excluding special items of 36c per share, compared with 28c per share a year ago, helped by lower interest expenses and stock repurchases.

That beat the average analyst estimate of 25c, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

First-quarter revenue rose 8% from a year ago to $1.49bn slightly below analysts’ average estimate of $1.5bn.

The company’s Toronto-listed shares have jumped 60% in the last 12 months, hitting an all-time high of C$83.83 on May 1.

Currency exchange rates weighed on sales across the company’s operations. Excluding that effect, each of the company’s units reported higher revenue. The largest business, Legal Professionals, reported a 3% rise in sales in constant currency and a 19% jump in adjusted earnings.

“What’s driving our business is the ever-increasing regulatory environment that our clients have to deal with and needs for efficiencies and tools to help our professional customers do their job,” CEO Jim Smith.

Asked for an update on the company’s acquisitions strategy, Smith said: “We are still hunting. We are actively exploring the market.”

In 2018, Thomson Reuters sold a 55% stake in its Financial & Risk (F&R) unit, which provides data and news primarily to financial customers, to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP. The deal valued the F&R unit, now a standalone business called Refinitiv, at about $20bn.

Thomson Reuters, controlled by Canada’s Thomson family, has said it set aside $2bn of the $17bn proceeds from the Blackstone deal to make purchases to help expand its Legal, Tax & Accounting and Corporates businesses.

Revenue from Reuters News more than doubled to $155m in the latest quarter, due to a 30-year agreement for Reuters to supply news and editorial content to Refinitiv, which began in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Thomson Reuters in November appointed Michael Friedenberg as president of Reuters News. The senior leadership team just reviewed Friedenberg’s strategy and will share it with the board in June, Smith said.

For 2019, the company repeated its forecast for revenue growth of 7% to 8.5% before the effect of currency exchange rates and sales growth of about half that pace in 2020.

Reuters