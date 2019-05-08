Companies

Steinhoff’s highly anticipated 2017 results reveal yet more pain

The value of the retailer’s assets has shrunk amid massive losses and restatements in the wake of the accounting scandal

08 May 2019 - 06:50 Janice Kew
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Steinhoff International expects more doom and gloom to follow the release of its long-awaited 2017 earnings in which the retailer saw the value of its assets shrink amid massive losses and restatements in the wake of an accounting scandal.

The company reported a net loss of €4.03bn in the 12 months to end-September 2017, compared with a loss of €279m in the previous 15-month period, Steinhoff said on Tuesday. Sales rose to €18.8bn from €16.1bn, boosted by the purchase of US bedding chain Mattress Firm and Poundland in the UK.

The release of the 2017 annual report comes after Deloitte refused to sign off the accounts in December of that year, a move that threw the company into crisis and led to the resignation of then-CEO Markus Jooste. Auditors at PwC then started a 15-month forensic probe, which found a small group of former executives — with the help of outsiders — allegedly structured deals that inflated profits and asset values.

Sales in the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years are expected to drop because of asset disposals, more competition and a weak trading environment, Steinhoff said. Operating expenses will be “substantially” higher and financing costs will increase, the firm said, adding that it is working on lowering administrative costs, while spending less to bolster cash flows.

Legal claims

Those seeking compensation may now have a better picture of the embattled global retailer’s assets as they prepare legal claims. In April, Steinhoff called for potential claimants to come forward, seemingly opening the door for negotiated settlements with those who lost money.

But the pool is shrinking, with total assets marked down to €17.5bn in fiscal 2017, compared with a restated €21bn in 2016, the report showed. That compares with claims highlighted in the annual report amounting to €6.2bn, more than half of which is from former chair Christo Wiese. In addition, various class-action suits are planned.

The claims have not been provided for as the company is still in the process of “assessing the quantum and validity of all claims received to date”, Steinhoff said.

Steinhoff shares were up 4.4% by the close in Frankfurt on Tuesday. The stock is down 96% since the announcement of the accounting irregularities.

Bloomberg

Steinhoff’s legal woes mount as more Pepkor lawsuits line up

Executives and shareholders of its JSE-listed subsidiary Pepkor Holdings seek  R2bn in damages
Companies
6 days ago

Hawks to appoint forensic accountants to finalise Steinhoff probe

In a written update to parliamentary committees, Godfrey Lebeya says a draft application for their appointment had been compiled
National
5 days ago

Steinhoff: Inside R106bn in imaginary deals

Defensive and light on detail, Steinhoff’s summary of PwC’s report on how the books were cooked under Markus Jooste, is too coy for comfort
Features
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.