Standard Chartered faces potential investor revolt over CEO pay

London — Standard Chartered was expected to face a shareholder rebellion on Wednesday over the bank’s pay plans for senior executives, the latest in a series of potential revolts over bosses’ pension packages at top British firms.

Investor advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis had advised shareholders to vote against increases in CEO Bill Winters’ pension, as part of a wider campaign against so-called stealth pay increases that see executives’ pensions boosted more than ordinary workers.

Results of the shareholder vote on StanChart’s 2019 pay policy at the lender’s annual shareholder meeting in London were expected later on Wednesday.

The bank in 2019 is planning to award Winters £474,000 in pension allowance, up from £460,000 the year before and on top of a fixed salary in cash and shares of £2.4m.

Glass Lewis advised voting against the bank’s pay plans because it has failed to cap pension contributions as a percentage of base salary, instead calculating against a bigger total salary base, and that payouts to executives are in any case at risk of being excessive.

Winters defended his pay package in comments to reporters on the sidelines of the annual meeting.

“I don’t know what the focus on pension allowances is when we’ve been totally transparent that the board decided not to impose a pay cut on me, not to violate the contract that they have with me. That’s it. I mean the rest is noise,” he said.

Winters and Christine Hodgson, chair of StanChart’s remuneration committee, said they believed the pension allowances paid to executives were in line with British corporate governance codes, even though the bank’s definition of basic salary includes fixed pay allowances paid in shares as well as cash salary.

Hodgson conceded not all shareholders supported the pay policy, but said she would consult further with investors in the coming months.

“We’ll go back and talk to shareholders. We did extensive consultation. We will carry on doing that. Increasingly we are talking to them all the time,” she said.

StanChart rival Barclays last week saw nearly 30% of votes cast against its executive pay plans at its annual shareholder meeting, and other firms including Ocado and Hammerson have seen similar revolts.

While StanChart’s shares have rallied in 2019 , they are down 33% since Winters took over on June 10 2015, as the former JPMorgan banker’s restructuring efforts took a toll on revenues.

Asked if he would consider major mergers or acquisitions, Winters said he would not rule it out, but added: “I’m really happy to see the steady progress we’re making on our own.

“The stock price is still relatively low and we have plenty of opportunity to improve our financial performance and our share price organically. I’m not saying we would never consider anything inorganic, but it’s not necessary.”

One retail investor, Robert Raynor, 70, who has been a shareholder in StanChart for 25 years, questioned the total pay package given to Winters. “It might be okay by global standards, but by UK standards it’s obscene,” he said.

