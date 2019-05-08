New York Times' online surge ups profits

Bengaluru — The New York Times reported better than expected quarterly profits and revenue on Wednesday as it signed up more digital subscribers, sending its shares up 3% before the bell.

The Times added 223,000 digital subscribers in the quarter, compared with the 139,000 in 2018, taking the total subscriptions to 4.5-million.

“Subscription revenues made up two-thirds of the company’s revenues and for the first time, digital-only subscription revenue was more than a quarter of total company revenue,” CEO Mark Thompson said.

Online subscriptions have become crucial to the Times’ future as advertisers are increasingly spending on digital platforms.

The company’s digital advertising revenue rose 9% in the quarter. Print advertising revenue fell 12%, as readers continue to shift to online sources for their daily dose of news.

Subscription revenue from the company’s digital-only products, which allow access to news, as well as its sought-after daily crossword puzzles and cooking recipes, rose 15% to $110m.

“Our crossword product passed the 500,000 total subscription mark, which makes it, in its own right, the fifth largest digital subscription product from a US news provider,” Thomson said.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $30.2m, or 18c per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $21.9m, or 13c per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 20c per share from continuing operations.

Total revenue rose to $439.1m from $414.0m a year earlier. Analysts on average estimated a profit of 10c per share and revenue of $435.8m, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reuters