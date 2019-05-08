Massmart’s bad move leaves it floundering

US sanctions on crude exporters Venezuela and Iran as well as supply cuts by oil cartel Opec and Russia are also supporting prices
Orion Minerals points the way forward, offering its shareholders to dial in to proceedings at its AGM in Perth in June
‘We're promising our voters the implementation of the ANC manifesto,‘ Mabuyane says
The former mayor of Tshwane says while the DA has planned for three different scenarios, it hopes the residents of Gauteng will vote for ‘change that they have so longed for’
While the Financial Sector Conduct Authority has cleared Nepi Rockcastle, it is also still to rule on Fortress and Lighthouse Capital over scandal
Economists spell out what should be on the top of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s to-do list
CFO Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers expected to renew their objections to her arrest while seeking an easing of her bail conditions
Downs general manager Singh not surprised at PSL's appeal
With tourism the country’s main source of hard currency, the move makes sense, but mountain porters are not happy
