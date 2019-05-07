Companies

Google to launch privacy tools to limit online tracking

07 May 2019 - 10:59 Supantha Mukherjee and Arjun Panchadar
Google signage. Picture: ANDREW KELLY/ REUTERS
Google signage. Picture: ANDREW KELLY/ REUTERS

Bengaluru — Alphabet’s Google is set to roll out a dashboard-like function in its Chrome browser to offer users more control in fending off tracking cookies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cookies are small text files that follow internet users and are used by advertisers to target consumers on the specific interests they have displayed while browsing.

While Google’s new tools are not expected to significantly curtail its ability to collect data, it would help the company press its sizable advantage over online-advertising rivals, the newspaper said.

Google’s 3-billion users help make it the world’s largest seller of internet ads, capturing nearly a third of all revenue, ahead of rival Facebook’s 20%,  according to research firm eMarketer.

Total digital ad spending in the US will grow 19% to nearly $130bn in 2019, according to eMarketer.

Google has been working on the cookies plan for at least six years, in stops and starts, but accelerated the work after news broke in 2018 that personal data of Facebook users was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica.

The company is mostly targeting cookies installed by profit-seeking third parties, separate from the owner of the website a user is actively visiting, the Journal said.

Apple in 2017 stopped the majority of tracking cookies on its Safari browser by default and Mozilla’s Firefox did the same a year later.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Reuters

SYLVIA MCKEOWN: Wearables companies finally getting an eye for style

First it was the watch, where Apple rules the roost, and now Huawei is bringing us slick and smart spectacles
Opinion
1 month ago

The Czech Republic may know how to tax Google and Facebook

Taxation of big tech is a headache worldwide, but emphasising targeted advertising may be the way to go, writes Leonid Bershidsky
Opinion
3 days ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Chromebooks shake up corporate computing

Acer will now be building Chromebooks specifically for businesses
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Google parent Alphabet’s revenue misses estimates

Expenses have surged faster than revenue for much of the past two years, concerning some investors
Companies
1 week ago

Superstar companies may not be evil, just good at what they do

Are US giants hoarding patents and research? Are they pushing out underdogs? Or are they simply more efficient, asks Noah Smith
Opinion
1 week ago

SYLVIA MCKEOWN: Wearables companies finally getting an eye for style

First it was the watch, where Apple rules the roost, and now Huawei is bringing us slick and smart spectacles
Opinion
1 month ago

The Czech Republic may know how to tax Google and Facebook

Taxation of big tech is a headache worldwide, but emphasising targeted advertising may be the way to go, writes Leonid Bershidsky
Opinion
3 days ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Chromebooks shake up corporate computing

Acer will now be building Chromebooks specifically for businesses
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Google parent Alphabet’s revenue misses estimates

Expenses have surged faster than revenue for much of the past two years, concerning some investors
Companies
1 week ago

Superstar companies may not be evil, just good at what they do

Are US giants hoarding patents and research? Are they pushing out underdogs? Or are they simply more efficient, asks Noah Smith
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Big tech’s health fixation spreads into private areas

Life

Is this the future of shopping?

Business

The ten most-googled money questions answered

Money

Alphabet-owned Wing Aviation’s drones get go ahead from FAA

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.