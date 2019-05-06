Companies

Volkswagen sounds out buyers for MAN Energy Solutions

Car maker want to simplify the group which has 12 brands, trucks, buses, motorbikes, cars and electric bicycles as part of its business

06 May 2019 - 16:53 Arno Schuetze and Harry Brumpton
Frankfurt — Volkswagen has approached several companies to gauge their appetite for buying MAN Energy Solutions, which makes large diesel engines for ships and power generators, people close to the matter said.

The informal sales pitch is part of Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess’s efforts to slim down and simplify the group which has 12 brands, trucks, buses, motorbikes, cars and electric bicycles as part of its business.

Volkswagen has not yet started a formal sales process or appointed an adviser for the sale of the company but has contacted rivals in the engine manufacturing business such as Cummins, Wartsila and private-equity owned Jenbacher, these sources said.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

“Volkswagen wants to see what would be possible,” one of the people said, adding that depending on the feedback it gets the car maker could launch a formal sales process later in 2019 .

People familiar with the matter said that they expected MAN Energy Solutions to achieve a valuation of about €3bn in a potential sale.

The business, formerly known as MAN Diesel & Turbo, also makes turbochargers used in the oil and gas industry.

The sources said it could also attract interest from Mitsubishi Heavy, Alfa Laval as well as from private equity groups such EQT, Bain and Cinven if it is formerly put up for sale, the sources said.

The potential sales process follows Volkswagen’s decision earlier in 2019 to scrap plans for an initial public offering of its Traton trucks unit, which features the MAN, Scania and Volkswagen Caminhoes e Onibus brands.

Volkswagen has struggled to slim down in the past after the company’s works council, which has veto power over major restructuring moves, blocked efforts to sell motorbike brand Ducati and transmissions maker Renk.

MAN Energy Solutions was originally a part of VW’s trucks brand MAN, but some of MAN’s assets were transferred to Volkswagen last year as part of efforts to streamline Traton ahead of the planned listing.

Reuters

